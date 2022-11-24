ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Update on November 27, 2022. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday that Eric Alcantara has been located and is safe.

Original entry on November 24: ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Nassau County Police Department is searching for a college student from RIT who went missing on Wednesday.

Police say that 19-year-old Eric Alcantara was last seen wearing a red jacket, black pants, a black knit cap, and black shoes with white accents. He was carrying a black backpack.

Alcantara was described as a white, 5’1″ male weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Officers said he speaks English and Spanish.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, Alcantara may be heading to Great Neck, New York. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.