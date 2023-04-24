ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for a Syracuse girl who was reported missing in the city Sunday and is believed to be in danger.

RPD said that 14-year-old Gracie Vanlandingham went missing from Seneca Parkway in the City of Rochester. Police say the circumstances of her disappearance lead them to believe she is in danger and that she may have been missing for a week-and-a-half

Vanlandingham is described as standing at 5’3″ with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and rainbow-colored crocs.

Anyone with information on Vanlandingham’s disappearance is encouraged to call 911.