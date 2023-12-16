ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department confirmed that 23-year-old Kejhon Raby was reported missing Saturday morning.

According to his mother, Raby was last seen wearing a gray hoody with a picture of his dad on it and some off-white thermals. His last known location was the South Avenue/Highland Avenue area three days ago.

RPD says there is no reason to believe he is in any danger, and this is an active investigation. If you have any details of Raby’s whereabouts, please call 911.