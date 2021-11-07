Rochester Police attempting to locate missing 11-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an 11-year-old boy who was last seen around the area of Jay Street in Rochester Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, Tajmere Johnson was wearing white, gray and red Jordan’s, a gray/black and red sweatshirt and a black facemask at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone who has information or has seen Johnson is asked to call the RPD.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.