61-year-old Jenny Torres was last seen on Lake Avenue and may be in need of medical attention (Photo: Rochester Police Department)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department said they are searching for a missing vulnerable adult that was last seen Sunday evening.

61-year-old Jenny Torres was last seen on Lake Avenue in the City of Rochester and is believed to be on foot. Police say she has a serious brain injury and may be in need of medical attention.

Torres is described as standing 4’10” and weighing 210 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black wool coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, black sneakers, and was carrying a brown bag.

Anyone with information on Torres’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.