ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A six-week-old infant was reported missing on Wednesday and is believed to be in danger, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that the infant — Cartier Webb-Terry — was last seen on Rosalind Street in Rochester on Monday morning. Police believe that he is with his non-custodial mother, Shelenese Webb, and may be heading to Canandaigua.

Cartier is described as a Black, male infant at a height of 2’0″ and weighing 10 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Sharlenese is described as a 5’08” Black female weighing 157 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on this disappearance is asked to call 911.