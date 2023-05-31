10-year-old De’Malachi McKnight is believed to have ran away from home and may be in danger (Photo/Rochester Police Department)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a child who went missing sometime on Tuesday.

Officers said that 10-year-old De’Malachi McKnight is believed to have run away from his home on Reynolds Street. They believe that McKnight may be in danger.

McKnight is described as 5’01 and weighing 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 and to speak with a Genesee Section Supervisor.

