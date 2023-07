ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police issued an alert Thursday evening for a missing 25-year-old woman.

According to police, Lily Rodriguez was last seen around noon Monday, wearing black yoga pants and carrying a white leather backpack. Rodriguez is described as 5’5″ and 160 pounds with brown and green hair, two nose piercings, and the word “ROTTEN” tattooed on her jaw.

via RPD

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.