ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing teenager.

14-year-old Shavonne Burrows was reported missing by her family on Tuesday. Shavonne is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 90 to 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red coat with blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

(Photos provided by Shavonne Burrow’s family)

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.