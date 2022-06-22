ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are actively attempting to locate a missing teenager who was last seen in Penfield Tuesday morning, police officials announced Wednesday.

Ashton Jackson-Sheffield was previously seen leaving his home around 7:30 a.m. on his way to school. Police say at that time, he was wearing a black hoodie that said “Penfield” and blue jeans.

The teen is described by officials as 5’7” and weighs approximately 130 lbs.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating the teen. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

