Rochester Police searching for missing teen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials at the Rochester Police Department are attempting to locate a missing teenager that was last seen on Monroe Avenue on Thursday.

According to authorities the missing 15-year-old is Zachary “Juan” Fowler. He is described as an 5’4, 175 lbs. with brown eyes, black/brown hair and wears glasses.

Police say Fowler may be around the area of Monroe and Goodman in local business due to the cold and he has been without his necessary medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD at (585)- 428-9800 or 911.