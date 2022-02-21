ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are asking the public for help as they search for a missing woman.

Authorities say 86-year-old Mary Vaccaro was last seen in the area of Midland Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say she is approximately 5’3″, 190 pounds with brown hair. They say she may be wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket. She was last seen driving a 2015 black Nissan Sentra with New York license plates of HZH7220.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

