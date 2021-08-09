Rochester police searching for missing 3-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is searching for a missing child.

3-year-old Ravond Simms is 2 feet and 27 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, green camp pants and black Nike sneakers.

“Ravond is believed to be with an adult female and may have traveled to Maryland,” according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

According to Rochester police officials, this missing persons report is based on a custody dispute. They say the guardian of Simms since he was born reported the child was in the care of his biological grandmother who now refuses to return the child.