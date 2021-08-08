Rochester Police searching for missing 16-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Rochester Police Department are attempting to locate Kelsey Glenn, 16, after a missing persons report was filed by her mother Sunday.

Kelsey is a 16-year-old black female and reportedly frequents the Bloss Street area, according to Rochester Police. Authorities say Kelsey left her home with a female friend known as ‘Sweetie’ on Friday, August 6. around 9:30 p.m.

Police do not have a missing persons report on file for ‘Sweetie’ and say at this time, there are no extenuating circumstances.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or Rochester Police.