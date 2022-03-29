ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department are currently searching for a teen who has reportedly been missing for three weeks.

Kylah Crittenden of Rochester is 16-years-old and is described by officials as around 5’7″ tall, 180 pounds.

According to authorities, the teenage girl has not attended school since she went missing and has not been able to be contacted by family members via cellphone.

Anyone with additional information on Crittenden is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.