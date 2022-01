ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for a missing teen.

Authorities say 16-year-old Sara Jacque was reported missing by her mother on New Year’s Eve.

Police say she is 5’5” tall, with a thin build, and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and at that time had her hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

