Police searching for missing 13-year-old child from Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has launched a search for a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Rand Street around 5 p.m. Friday.

Officials say Shawn Patterson is believed to be endangered and may require medical attention.

Patterson is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5 feet tall and about 150 pounds heavy.

According to authorities, the 13-year-old was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black shoes and a black hat at the time of his disappearance. Police say Patterson is on foot.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call RPD at (585) 428-6666 or dial 911.

