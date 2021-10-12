Rochester police searching for missing 13-year-old, believe to be suicidal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for a missing a teen.

Officials say 13-year-old Ja-Shaun Baker was last seen on York Street in Rochester late Monday, wearing a blue Champion Academy T-shirt and tan pants.

Authorities say Baker is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Rochester Police at 428-6666.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.