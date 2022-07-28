ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are actively searching for a 14-year-old who has been missing for nearly two weeks from the Hillside Children’s Center in Rochester.

According to police, Julio Sepulveda was last seen on July 17 at around 9:35 p.m. He is described by officials as a 5’1″ Hispanic male, weighing about 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Rochester investigators believe he was wearing black jeans and a red hoodie at the time of disappearance. The boy is known to frequent the area of Monroe Avenue and Meigs Street.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911. An investigation is currently underway.

