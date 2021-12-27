Rochester police cancel alert for missing vulnerable adult

Missing Persons

UPDATE

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police have canceled the missing vulnerable adult alert issued Monday for Carolyn Greene after she was located around 9:20 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert for a missing vulnerable adult Monday.

According to police, Carolyn Greene, 64, was last seen Monday afternoon, leaving 55 Genesee Street on foot.

Greene is described as 5’4” to 5’7” wearing a black winter coat with a hood, gray pants, gray shoes. She was carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

