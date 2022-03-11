ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are asking the public’s assistance in the search of a 12-year-old girl who has been missing from Rochester since January.

Police say Alexanderiya Gantt left her home in Rochester and could be as far as Buffalo. The teen has been missing since January 28, according to officials.

Gantt is believed to be around 5’6″ tall and weighs 127 pounds. Officials also say she has black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

