ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials said Monday that the search for a man missing for more than two months remains ongoing.

Authorities say 26-year-old Tommy Williams has been missing since early February.

Williams is described as 5’9” 180 pounds with a face tattoo near his left eye. Police say he was last seen wearing a red and blue Nike hooded swearshirt with a florescent orange winter hat.

Officials say they believe Williams may be in danger.

Police ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 911.

