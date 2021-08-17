Rochester police attempting to locate missing 30-year-old Jonathan Maldonado

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers at the Rochester Police Department are searching for 30-year-old Jonathan Maldonado of Rochester, after a missing persons report was was filed by his mother Tuesday.

According to RPD, the missing man was last seen on Thursday, August 12 in Rochester. The photo shared by his mother on the missing persons report depict Maldonado as a dark-haired, brown-eyed male with tattoos seen in the neck area.

Details of what Maldonado was dressed in are yet to be released.

RPD officials are currently following up on the missing person report. They ask anyone with additional information on Maldonado to call 911.

News 8 will provide updates on this investigation as they arrive.