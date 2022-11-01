ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is seeking public assistance in finding a missing boy from Greece, officers announced Tuesday.

In a 4 p.m. twitter post, GPD announced that 12-year-old Grayson Halaciuga has been reported missing.

He was last seen in a black Reebok sweatshirt with white lettering, black pants, brown boots, and a black skull cap, officers said.

He is possibly on a black Trek bicycle.

Police encourage anyone with information to call 911 and reference the case number 066127.