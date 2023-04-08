ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating an adult who has run away from his Chili home.

Shaun Peters was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and driving a Dodge caravan with the license plate HJZ4170.

Shaun Peters (Courtesy of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office).

Peters was born in 1986, police said, and is 5’9″ with red hair, blue eyes, and glasses. He has made “concerning” remarks to his family, police said, and are trying to locate him for a welfare check.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact 911 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.