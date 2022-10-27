ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are actively searching for a vulnerable woman who went missing from her Arc of Monroe home in Fairport Wednesday.

Traci Hill lives in one of The Arc’s “independent residential alternative,” homes, one of 1400 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities supported by the organization.

Officials say she was not able to be reached during her regularly-scheduled check-ups and may be in need of immediate attention due to her reliance on daily medication.

According to police, the last time her cell phone pinged was on Dewey Avenue.

Hill last communicated with a cell phone around 10 p.m. from the Fairview Bowling Lanes near Fairport Road in Fairport. She is described as having box braids with blonde streaks and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light-colored sweater.

Anyone with additional information on her whereabouts is urged to call Fairport police at (585) 223-1740 and/or dial 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.