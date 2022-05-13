ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for two missing juveniles that went missing from the Town of Henrietta Thursday.

According to police, both were last seen near the area of Henrietta Veteran’s Memorial Park on Calkins Road around 7:30 p.m. Authorities believe they are not in danger and are together.

John O’Neil is described as 5’8″ around 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing red, white and blue sleeve shirt with black shorts and carrying a black backpack.

Nina Pavlov is described as 5’8″ around 90 pounds, with red and black hair. She was wearing a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

