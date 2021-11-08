Police searching for Rochester woman missing since August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials are asking the public for help as they attempt to locate a missing woman who has not been seen by her family since August.

Authorities say Dominique Balkum is described as 34 years old, 5 feet tall, and 100 pounds. Police say she goes by Nique-Nique.

Authorities say she suffers from mental health issues and her family hasn’t seen her since August of this year.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

