ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is asking the public for help in searching for a vulnerable adult that went missing from the City of Rochester.

Police say that 81-year-old Donald Brown was last seen on Providence Circle in Rochester Monday morning at 11 a.m. He was last seen wearing jeans. He is described as a white man standing at 6’01” and weighing 210 pounds. His hair is gray and his eyes are green.

Police add that Brown suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

According to police, Brown was driving a gray 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with a license plate number CDA-1442.

Police ask anyone with information on his disappearance to call 911 or the Greece Police Department at (585)-865-9200.