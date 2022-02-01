Police searching for missing teenager in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a 15-year-old that went missing from Penfield on Monday.

According to authorities, Dayshaun Wilson was last seen on Monday around 5:30 p.m. leaving his home on a blue bicycle.

The teenager is described by police as 5’7″ and around 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black gloves, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Deputies are seeking the public’s help to locate the teenager. Anyone with more info is asked to call 911.

