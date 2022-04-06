ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are attempting to locate a 17-year-old girl who went missing from Rochester Wednesday overnight.

Authorities say Selena Cansdale is believed to be suicidal and in need of medical attention. Police described the teenager as 5’04” tall, around 100 lbs. with blond hair and brown eyes.

Officials believe she was last seen on Ellicott Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with more information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.