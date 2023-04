Richard “Jabari” Jones (left) has been missing since Wednesday, according to his daughter (Photos Courtesy of Samantha Holmes).

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are currently searching for a missing man in the City of Rochester.

According to the man’s daughter, Samantha Holmes, Richard “Jabari” Jones went missing on Wednesday. Police confirmed Saturday afternoon that a missing persons report was filed and an investigation opened for Jones on Friday.

Holmes says that Jones is 66 years old and 5’2″ tall.