Police cancel search for missing 64-year-old in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Batavia are searching for 64-year-old Michael C. Jackson after he went missing from the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing facility Friday night.

UPDATE: Police cancelled the missing person alert shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The Batavia Police Department said Jackson left the 257 State Street facility Friday around 5:30 p.m.

The 64-year-old last was seen wearing a red sweatsuit.

Anyone with information on Michael C. Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call Batavia Police at (585) 345-6350.