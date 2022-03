HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help in searching for a missing man from the Town of Henrietta.

Authorities say, Thomas Hemiup, 73, was last seen near Powder Mills Park at 4 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve red t-shirt, blue jeans and brown boots. Hemiup is 6’0″, 200 pounds.

Police say he s unshaven and has Alzheimer’s and has a medical bracelet on his left wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.