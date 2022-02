HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager.

Authorities say 15-year-old Amir Madison was last seen last Tuesday around 9 p.m. where he lives in Henrietta.

Police describe Madison as 5’8″ and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

