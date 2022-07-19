BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are actively searching for a missing 86-year-old man who was last seen in the Town of Brighton Monday night.

According to police, Stephen Chase suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

The 86-year-old was last seen on Mcauley Drive in Brighton around 9 p.m. Monday. Authorities describe him as 5’8″ and around 175 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes.

Chase was wearing a plaid shirt and boxer shorts at the time of going missing.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Chase is asked to call the Brighton Police Department at (585) 202-1951.

