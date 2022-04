ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing teen Mikayla Figueroa.

Mikayla was last seen at her School Greece Odyssey, however she never returned home from school.

Mikayla is a Hispanic 15 year old female with curly blonde hair. She is 5’4 tall, 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and white shoes.

The MCSO does not believe that Mikayla is in any danger, but is asking anyone with information to please call 911.