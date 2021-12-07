Police searching for missing 15-year-old from Chili

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen from Chili.

Authorities say 15-year-old Leah Ervin was last seen recently at her foster residence on Meadow Farms.

Ervin is described as 5’3″, 180lb with black and blue hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket.

Officials say Ervin is not believed to be in any danger.

Anyone with information about the missing teen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

