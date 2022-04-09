CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a missing child from Chili.

Officials say 12-year-old Mahleena Toney was reported missing Saturday evening.

Authorities say she is a Hispanic Black female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is approximately 4′ 0” and weighs approximately 80 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a green jacket with the word “pink” written in pink lettering on the back. Her pants were also pink with pink boots.

Mahleena was last seen on Watchmen Court in a silver JEEP.

Please call 911 with any information.