GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Town Police Department issued an alert for missing vulnerable adult from Greece.

According to the alert, Peter Stark, 85, from Greece, N.Y. was last seen Friday around 6:10 p.m. and may be traveling to Erie, Pennsylvania.

Stark is describes as a 5’05”, 150 pound white male wearing grey pants and a light jacket. Stark has dementia and may be in need of medical care.

According to authorities Stark was last seen driving a blue 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with Pennsylvania plates, PZB-318D. The plate also has a picture of a tiger.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Greece Town Police Department at (585) 428-6666 or 911.