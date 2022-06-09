PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are currently searching for a missing 74-years-old woman who suffers from dementia and who went missing in Perinton Wednesday.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say Norma Ryther was last seen on Cambric Circle in the Town of Perinton around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman is described as approximately 5’4″ and 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt and black pants.

Ryther is believed to have been driving a white 2020 Totyota Camry with license plate APP1075.

Anyone with information about the woman’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

