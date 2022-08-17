Update

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Police canceled an alert for a missing vulnerable adult with memory loss issues just before midnight Tuesday.

Original

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Tuesday for a missing vulnerable adult who has memory loss issues.

According to police, Carol Shulman, 80, was last seen on S. Grosvenor Road in Brighton sometime after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Shulman was driving a blue Toyota Corolla with New York registration AZR-2207.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or contact the Brighton Police Department at (585) 202-1951.