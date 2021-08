CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert Wednesday for a teenager last seen in the Chili area.

Crystal Fuentes, 15, is 5 feet, 3 inches and 95 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen in the area of Union Street and Buffalo Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.