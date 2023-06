UPDATE

Police have canceled the missing person alert.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police have issued an alert for a missing teenager last seen on Sunday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Aubrey Duggans, 15, was last seen at 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Duggans is described as 5’9” and 200 pounds. She was wearing a T-shirt, shorts, and tie-dye Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.