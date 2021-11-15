UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing Marion woman

UPDATE

MARION, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police say Kelley Donoghue was found safe in Marion Monday evening.

ORIGINAL STORY

MARION, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police have issued an alert for a missing woman last seen near her Marion home.

Police say Kelley Donoghue, 49, was last seen near Sherwood Road in Marion, wearing a blue and gray hoodie with gray sweatpants.

Donoghue is described as 5’05″, 100 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (315)-589-8288.