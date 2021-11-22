Missing Chili teen found safe, in good health

Update

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s office say a missing 14-year-old from Chili has been found.

Authorities said around 12:30 a.m. Thursday that Mya Sides was located safely and is in good health.

Original

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen leaving a Chili apartment complex.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Mya Sides was last seen around 2:30 Monday afternoon, walking toward Buffalo Road from the Chili Commons Apartment Complex.

Sides was wearing a multicolored head wrap, coral sweater, and blue jeans with black and white sneakers.

Police say they do not believe Sides is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.