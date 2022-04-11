BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who ran away from home in Batavia overnight Sunday.

Officials say Jaylynn Alvord was last seen in the area of Liberty Street. The teenager is a Batavia Central School District student and did not have a cellphone with here.

Anyone with any information on the her disappearance should contact the Batavai Police Department at (585) 345-6350.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.