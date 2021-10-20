New York State Police searching for abducted woman from Spencerport

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police authorities are attempting to locate Jessica Northrup, 43, who is believed to have been abducted from Spencerport on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

The victim was last seen on Ogden Parma Townline Road in Spencerport with 52-year-old Paul Collen who was driving a white Dodge Journey with license plate: JLT6818.

Officials have described Northrup as 5’6′, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She is believed to had been abducted and is in danger.

Collen is described as 5’11’, 210 pounds with blue eyes.

State Police ask if anyone that has information on this case to call 911 and avoid contact with the vehicle.

