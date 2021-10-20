New York State Police searching for abducted woman from Spencerport

Missing Persons

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police authorities are attempting to locate Jessica Northrup, 43, who is believed to have been abducted from Spencerport on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

The victim was last seen on Ogden Parma Townline Road in Spencerport with 52-year-old Paul Collen who was driving a white Dodge Journey with license plate: JLT6818.

Officials have described Northrup as 5’6′, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She is believed to had been abducted and is in danger.

Collen is described as 5’11’, 210 pounds with blue eyes.

State Police ask if anyone that has information on this case to call 911 and avoid contact with the vehicle.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
Download Our App

Don't Miss