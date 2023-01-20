ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in helping locate a 14-year-old missing juvenile.
Shawn Hill is 5’9 and 180 lbs, and was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants. He was last seen leaving a group home located on Penfield Road at around 4:30 p.m.
Hill is not considered to be in any danger, MCSO said. In November, Hill previously went missing from the Children’s Home in Penfield along with 16-year-old Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons.
Anyone with information on Hill or his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.