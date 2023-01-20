ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in helping locate a 14-year-old missing juvenile.

Shawn Hill is 5’9 and 180 lbs, and was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants. He was last seen leaving a group home located on Penfield Road at around 4:30 p.m.

Shawn Hill, pictured above. (Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

Hill is not considered to be in any danger, MCSO said. In November, Hill previously went missing from the Children’s Home in Penfield along with 16-year-old Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons.

Anyone with information on Hill or his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.