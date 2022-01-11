                                                 
January 15 2022 08:15 pm

Police searching for missing man with dementia in Ontario County

Missing Persons

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for Willard Pond who was last seen driving a black Chevrolet Trailblazer on State Route 21 near Manchester Monday.

Officials say the 79-year-old suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Pond was last seen around 4 p.m. inside his 2002 Chevrolet SUV with New York registration KFA-9487. He may be travelling to Wayne County or to Romulus in Seneca County, according to police.

Authorities say he is a white male, about 5’7″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with additional information on the vulnerable adult’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss