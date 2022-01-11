Police searching for missing man with dementia in Ontario County

MANCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for Willard Pond who was last seen driving a black Chevrolet Trailblazer on State Route 21 near Manchester Monday.

Officials say the 79-year-old suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Pond was last seen around 4 p.m. inside his 2002 Chevrolet SUV with New York registration KFA-9487. He may be travelling to Wayne County or to Romulus in Seneca County, according to police.

Authorities say he is a white male, about 5’7″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with additional information on the vulnerable adult’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911.

